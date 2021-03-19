scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

SCPH opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.