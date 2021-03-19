Scotiabank Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$69.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENGH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

ENGH opened at C$60.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$35.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

