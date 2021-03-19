Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 401,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 1,238,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,320,000 after purchasing an additional 261,520 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 682,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.