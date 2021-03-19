Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.94. 178,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.