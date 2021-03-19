Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.94. 253,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

