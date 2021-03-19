Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 311,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,684. The company has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

