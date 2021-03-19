Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

