Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

