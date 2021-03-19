Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

