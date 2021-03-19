Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,786. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

