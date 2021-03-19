Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.
SNDR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.