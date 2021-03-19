Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

SNDR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

