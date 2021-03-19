Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte Sells 9,697 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at C$317,013.01.
Shares of STC traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,745. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.53 million and a PE ratio of 40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
