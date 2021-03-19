Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte Sells 9,697 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at C$317,013.01.

Shares of STC traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,745. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.53 million and a PE ratio of 40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

