Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 65,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,655. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

