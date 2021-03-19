Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.70

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$43.42, with a volume of 87550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.44.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Sagen MI Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

