Safra Catz Sells 1,013,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,734,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,083. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.