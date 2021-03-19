Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 612.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.