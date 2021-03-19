SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 4.3% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $400,306.84 and $303.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002973 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,466,237 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

