SafeInsure 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $290,979.28 and approximately $300.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040335 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,471,481 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

