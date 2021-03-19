Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $150.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $614.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $631.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.00 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $651.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 101,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 167,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.