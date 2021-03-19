Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) EVP Sells $209,950.00 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $55,200,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

