RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Up 7.7%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.32. 433,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 362,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

