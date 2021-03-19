Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

