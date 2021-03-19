Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $86.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.51 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $108.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $368.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,158. The firm has a market cap of $853.65 million, a PE ratio of -66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

