Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

