Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,340 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ChannelAdvisor worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECOM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold a total of 440,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,922,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

