Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,039 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

