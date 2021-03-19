Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE TTM opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.