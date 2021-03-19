Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.58 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

