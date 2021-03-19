Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CyberOptics worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CyberOptics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CYBE opened at $25.18 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

