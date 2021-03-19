Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

