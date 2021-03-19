Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

