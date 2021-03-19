Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.51 and traded as high as C$25.88. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 266,251 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

