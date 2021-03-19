Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

