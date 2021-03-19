Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 635

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 368 ($4.81).

LON RMG opened at GBX 526 ($6.87) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 121.92 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 530.80 ($6.93). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

