Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $173.06 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.