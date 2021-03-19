Royal Bank of Canada Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

