Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $93.09. 51,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,858. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

