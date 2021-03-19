Roth Capital Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $226.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $190,214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.