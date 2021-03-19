Roth Capital Cuts Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $28.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

