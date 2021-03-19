Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

