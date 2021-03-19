Rona Alison Fairhead Buys 2,530 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

