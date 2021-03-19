Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $197.93

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $197.93, but opened at $192.06. Rogers shares last traded at $196.96, with a volume of 2,252 shares.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

