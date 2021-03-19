Robert Busard Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

