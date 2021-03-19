ROAD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,915.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $543,176.56 and $103,915.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00450932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00063252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.70 or 0.00692964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00076869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

