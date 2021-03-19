RioDeFi Price Tops $0.15 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

