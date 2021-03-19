Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,730 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xencor were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $44.56 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.