Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,917 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Cabot worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

