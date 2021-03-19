Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.40 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $46.50 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

