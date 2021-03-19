Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.