Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,049 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

